It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
