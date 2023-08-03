The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
