The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Rainfall amounts will vary substantially, with higher amounts from Greensboro, and lower amounts in Winston-Salem. Meteorologist Sean Sublette…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The center of Idalia will pass south of the Triad, but some showers and breezes will cross parts of the Triad during Wednesday afternoon and e…