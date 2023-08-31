The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Rainfall amounts will vary substantially, with higher amounts from Greensboro, and lower amounts in Winston-Salem. Meteorologist Sean Sublette…
The center of Idalia will pass south of the Triad, but some showers and breezes will cross parts of the Triad during Wednesday afternoon and e…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…