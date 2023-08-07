Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
