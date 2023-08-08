Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
