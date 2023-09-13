Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Sean Sublette and Joe Martucci says a Hurricane Lee direct landfall is likely in eastern New England or Nova S…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as…
The center of Idalia will pass south of the Triad, but some showers and breezes will cross parts of the Triad during Wednesday afternoon and e…
Rainfall amounts will vary substantially, with higher amounts from Greensboro, and lower amounts in Winston-Salem. Meteorologist Sean Sublette…