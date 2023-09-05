Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The center of Idalia will pass south of the Triad, but some showers and breezes will cross parts of the Triad during Wednesday afternoon and e…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …