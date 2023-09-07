The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
One more especially hot day, then cooling clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the mix this weekend.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …