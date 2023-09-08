Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
