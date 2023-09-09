Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
