Weaver Academy on remote learning after car crashes into school building for the second time this year
breaking top story

Weaver Academy on remote learning after car crashes into school building for the second time this year

Weaver Academy October 2021 crash

Boards cover up damage that occurred at Weaver Academy after a vehicle crashed into the building early Thursday morning. 

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Weaver Academy students are learning remotely Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the school, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Shoptaw.

Shoptaw said she isn't sure if the remote learning will continue into Friday.

Few details have been released about the crash, which took place near the Spring Street and Washington Street intersection. 

According to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn, a call reporting the crash came in at 6:55 a.m. 

No injuries were reported and the accident is still under investigation, Glenn said. 

It's the second time this year that a vehicle has crashed into Weaver Academy. 

In July, a 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through the intersection.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Breaking News