Weaver Academy on remote learning after car crashes into school building for the second time this year

GREENSBORO — Weaver Academy students are learning remotely Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the school, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Shoptaw.
Shoptaw said she isn't sure if the remote learning will continue into Friday.
Few details have been released about the crash, which took place near the Spring Street and Washington Street intersection.
1 killed, 3 others injured early Saturday after car runs through intersection and hits Weaver Academy in downtown Greensboro
Speeding and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which killed a 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman, police said in a news release.
According to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn, a call reporting the crash came in at 6:55 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the accident is still under investigation, Glenn said.
It's the second time this year that a vehicle has crashed into Weaver Academy.
In July, a 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through the intersection.
