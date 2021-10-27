Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,160 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 27,994 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,719 cases (12,607 cases per 100,000 residents) and 870 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,636 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,819 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 64 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,320 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,304 total cases (15,518 cases per 100,000 residents) and 337 deaths; Davidson County with 25,710 cases (15,339 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,630 total cases (13,505 cases per 100,000 residents) and 562 deaths; Randolph County with 21,786 total cases (15,164 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,112 total cases (13,308 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 86% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,935 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,406 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 37 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 316,732 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 298,888 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.54 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.46 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 105,271 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,225 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 736,048.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
