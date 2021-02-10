Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,833 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 805,898. There were a total of 26,432 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,390 cases (696 cases per 10,000 residents) and 464 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases since Tuesday's report and 10 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,205 active cases of COVID-19 and 36,226 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 435 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 137 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,217 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 30,588 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,705 total cases (868 cases per 10,000 residents) and 186 deaths; Davidson County with 13,811 total cases (824 cases per 10,000 residents) and 143 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,727 total cases (778 cases per 10,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Randolph County with 12,246 total cases (852 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,500 total cases (714 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 138 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 78% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next 120 days.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,181 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 135 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,291 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 83 from Monday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.93 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 86,706 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,622 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 463,659. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
