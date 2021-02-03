Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 12,079 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS said the total is high because it includes a large number of cases from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS. These delayed reports account for 7,912 of the 12,079 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 776,307. There were a total of 31,832 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14% were positive, according to the latest data available. That's the highest percentage of positive cases documented since Jan. 10.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,020 cases (671 cases per 10,000 residents) and 425 deaths. That's an increase of 665 cases since Tuesday's report and ten new death.

