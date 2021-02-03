Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 12,079 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS said the total is high because it includes a large number of cases from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS. These delayed reports account for 7,912 of the 12,079 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 776,307. There were a total of 31,832 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14% were positive, according to the latest data available. That's the highest percentage of positive cases documented since Jan. 10.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,020 cases (671 cases per 10,000 residents) and 425 deaths. That's an increase of 665 cases since Tuesday's report and ten new death.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,637 active cases of COVID-19 and 33,747 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 391 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 155 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,199 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 27,348 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,163 total cases (836 cases per 10,000 residents) and 173 deaths; Davidson County with 13,289 total cases (793 cases per 10,000 residents) and 131 deaths; Forsyth County with 28,501 total cases (746 cases per 10,000 residents) and 283 deaths; Randolph County with 11,700 total cases (814 cases per 10,000 residents) and 186 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,313 total cases (694 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 172 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 28.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,578 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 169 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,706 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 35 from Monday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 125,735 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,876 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 441,831. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.