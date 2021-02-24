 Skip to main content
Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths documented in Guilford; deaths statewide surpass 11,000, according to state data
Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths documented in Guilford; deaths statewide surpass 11,000, according to state data

Digital generated image of macro view of the coronavirus from 2020
Andriy Onufriyenko

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,346 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 849,630. There were a total of 31,997 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,323 cases (732 cases per 10,000 residents) and 551 deaths. That's an increase of 166 cases since Tuesday's report and 12 new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,395 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,462 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 513 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 79 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,240 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,726 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today. 

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,511 total cases (915 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; Davidson County with 14,495 total cases (865 cases per 10,000 residents) and 150 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,417 total cases (822 cases per 10,000 residents) and 340 deaths; Randolph County with 13,004 total cases (905 cases per 10,000 residents) and 198 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,724 total cases (739 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker, 11 fewer than Tuesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity. 

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,074 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 109 from Tuesday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 1,530 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 33 from Monday, according to the most recent data.  

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 55,419 from Monday. The CDC also reported 1,578 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 498,993. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

