Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 189 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,119 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 300,561. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 27,842 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 189 new cases reported Wednesday and one new death. That brings the case total to 13,359 (249 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,718 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 208 verified deaths as of Tuesday. That's an increase of 102 new cases since Monday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 831 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 10,954 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,834 cases (344 cases per 10,000 residents) and 93 deaths; Davidson County had 4,246 cases (253 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,296 (269 cases per 10,000 residents) and 137 deaths; Randolph County had 4,425 cases (308 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,449 cases (269 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,698 state residents have died. That's 38 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,246 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 16 more than on Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 122,910 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 801,000 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 237,731 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 704 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
