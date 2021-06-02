Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 265 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,003,508. There were a total of 7,132 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 3.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,278 cases (899 cases per 10,000 residents) and 713 deaths. That's an increase of 12 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 552 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,046 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 23 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,782 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,831 total cases (1,111 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,894 cases (1,008 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,617 total cases (958 cases per 10,000 residents) and 388 deaths; Randolph County with 15,197 total cases (1,058 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,777 total cases (855 cases per 10,000 residents) and 121 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,110 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 32 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 610 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's eight more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 248,385 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 224,449 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.3 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 9,358 from the day before. The CDC also reported 431 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 592,232.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.