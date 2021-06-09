Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 544 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,006,809. There were a total of 15,466 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,423 cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 717 deaths. That's an increase of 26 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 451 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,208 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 22 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,045 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,889 total cases (1,114 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,939 cases (1,011 cases per 10,000 residents) and 194 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,762 total cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths; Randolph County with 15,246 total cases (1,061 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,896 total cases (868 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,230 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 18 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 554 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 14 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 251,630 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 230,902 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.48 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.2 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 8,462 from the day before. The CDC also reported 439 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 595,301. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.