Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,598 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 32,539 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 64,984 cases (12,097 cases per 100,000 residents) and 840 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,386 active cases of COVID-19 and 63,979 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 839 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 113 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 59,753 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,346 total cases (14,953 cases per 100,000 residents) and 312 deaths; Davidson County with 24,883 cases (14,846 cases per 100,000 residents) and 285 deaths; Forsyth County with 49,690 total cases (12,998 cases per 100,000 residents) and 525 deaths; Randolph County with 20,778 total cases (14,463 cases per 100,000 residents) and 294 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,315 total cases (12,433 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,945 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,586 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 119 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 312,054 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 292,740 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.25 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.77 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 71,127 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,032 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 702,360.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
