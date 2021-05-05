Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,468 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 976,768. There were a total of 21,132 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,810 cases (871 cases per 10,000 residents) and 698 deaths. That's an increase of 60 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,350 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,348 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 640 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 48 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,283 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,382 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,884 total cases (1,055 cases per 10,000 residents) and 266 deaths; Davidson County with 16,345 cases (975 cases per 10,000 residents) and 186 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,494 total cases (928 cases per 10,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Randolph County with 14,920 total cases (1,039 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,455 total cases (819 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,721 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 21 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,000 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals That's 50 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 183,747 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 162,268 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.39 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.2 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 32,460 from the day before. The CDC also reported 404 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 574,679. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
