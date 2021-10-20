Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,610 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 29,667 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,978 cases (12,469 cases per 100,000 residents) and 862 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,083 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,064 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 83 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 63,128 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,072 total cases (15,381 cases per 100,000 residents) and 333 deaths; Davidson County with 25,517 cases (15,224 cases per 100,000 residents) and 301 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,135 total cases (13,376 cases per 100,000 residents) and 549 deaths; Randolph County with 21,514 total cases (14,975 cases per 100,000 residents) and 306 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,874 total cases (13,047 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,640 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,811 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 85 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 315,451 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 297,043 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.46 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.97 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 51,249 from the day before. The CDC also reported 929 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 726,206.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
