Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,156 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 29,194 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,927 cases (12,831 cases per 100,000 residents) and 896 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,206 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,026 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 55 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,940 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,725 total cases (15,766 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,125 cases (15,587 cases per 100,000 residents) and 312 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,456 total cases (13,721 cases per 100,000 residents) and 572 deaths; Randolph County with 22,168 total cases (15,430 cases per 100,000 residents) and 319 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,469 total cases (13,701 cases per 100,000 residents) and 203 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,371 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,095 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's two fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 319,844 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 301,529 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.69 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.54 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 134,072 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,307 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 753,564.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.