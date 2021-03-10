Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,861 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 877,764. There were a total of 22,029 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,744 cases (758 cases per 10,000 residents) and 561 deaths. That's an increase of 83 cases since Tuesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,085 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,671 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,247 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,067 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,040 total cases (946 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Davidson County with 14,829 cases (885 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,391 total cases (847 cases per 10,000 residents) and 352 deaths; Randolph County with 13,615 total cases (948 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,922 total cases (761 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 65 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker, the same number as Tuesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,595 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 43 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,075 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 72 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 81,565 first doses and 47,273 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 2.99 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 28.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 52,815 from Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,503 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 526,213.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
