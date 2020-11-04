Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,425 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 282,802. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 24,025 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 99 new cases reported Wednesday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 12,272 (228 cases per 10,000 residents), with 213 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,955 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 205 verified deaths. That's an increase of 57 new cases since Monday and three new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 799 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 8,735 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,493 cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 89 deaths; Davidson County had 3,935 cases (235 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,436 (247 cases per 10,000 residents) and 125 deaths; Randolph County had 4,081 cases (284 cases per 10,000 residents) and 68 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,211 cases (243 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,507 state residents have died. That's 50 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,186 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 11 more than on Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.26 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 86,190 more cases than Sunday's total. There have been 588,208 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 230,893 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 510 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
