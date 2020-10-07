Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 2 news deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,711 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 222,969. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 17,028 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 67 new cases reported Wednesday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,301 (174 cases per 10,000 residents), with 190 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 9,299 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 185 verified deaths. That's an increase of 60 cases and five new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 707 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,421 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,204 cases (253 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,041 cases (183 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,417 cases (196 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 3,051 cases (213 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,452 cases (160 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,693 state residents have died. That's 23 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,028 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 15 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.47 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That's 38,984 more cases than Tuesday's total. There have been 307,191 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 210,232 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 672 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
