Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,633 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,041,609. There were a total of 19,643 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 10.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,607 cases (923 cases per 10,000 residents) and 729 deaths. That's an increase of 88 cases since Tuesday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 695 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,619 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,294 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,192 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,345 total cases (1,141 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,335 cases (1,034 cases per 10,000 residents) and 204 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,717 total cases (987 cases per 10,000 residents) and 431 deaths; Randolph County with 15,613 total cases (1,087 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,282 total cases (910 cases per 10,000 residents) and 170 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,606 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 16 more than Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,091 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 60 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 272,583 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 257,227 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.75 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.54 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 53,772 from the day before. The CDC also reported 286 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 609,012. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
