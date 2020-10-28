Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,253 new cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The cumulative total is 266,136. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 20,990 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 98 new cases reported Wednesday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,376 (212 cases per 10,000 residents), with 208 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,041 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 199 verified deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 770 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,326 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,181 cases (306 cases per 10,000 residents) and 79 deaths; Davidson County had 3,717 cases (222 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,834 (231 cases per 10,000 residents) and 119 deaths; Randolph County had 3,765 cases (262 cases per 10,000 residents) and 63 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,967 cases (216 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,245 state residents have died. That's 34 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,193 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 21 fewer than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 8.68 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 63,589 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 492,026 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 225,084 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 483 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
