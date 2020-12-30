Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 8,551 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number represents 36 hours of data as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Due to technical issues with its reporting system, the state said the case and testing data will appear high on Wednesday and may appear low on Thursday.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 532,830. There were a total of 29,587 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 24,206 cases (451 cases per 10,000 residents) and 311 deaths. That's an increase of 273 cases and three new deaths from the previous day.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,067 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 21,806 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 301 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 220 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,113 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,436 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,274 total cases (606 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 8,567 total cases (511 cases per 10,000 residents) and 85 deaths; Forsyth County with 20,374 total cases (533 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; Randolph County with 7,988 total cases (556 cases per 10,000 residents) and 123 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,371 total cases (480 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,729 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 155 from the previous day.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,339 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 38 fewer hospitalizations than reported the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 19.23 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 176,974 since Monday's report. The CDC also reported 1,783 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 334,029. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
