Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 8,551 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number represents 36 hours of data as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Due to technical issues with its reporting system, the state said the case and testing data will appear high on Wednesday and may appear low on Thursday.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 532,830. There were a total of 29,587 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 24,206 cases (451 cases per 10,000 residents) and 311 deaths. That's an increase of 273 cases and three new deaths from the previous day.

