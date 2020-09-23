Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 952 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 196,501. There were 12,371 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 35 additional cases reported Wednesday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,244 (154 cases per 10,000 residents), with 179 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 8,259 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 65 cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 651 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,838 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,793 cases (228 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,651 cases (159 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,886 cases (182 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Randolph County had 2,696 cases (188 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,170 cases (129 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,316 state residents have died. That's 30 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 912 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's seven more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.82 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 39,345 more than Monday's total. There have been 288,027 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 199,462 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 438 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
