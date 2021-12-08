Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,294 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 34,794 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,726 cases (13,352 cases per 100,000 residents) and 929 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,452 active cases of COVID-19 and 70,739 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 69 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,363 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,869 total cases (16,441 cases per 100,000 residents) and 359 deaths; Davidson County with 27,413 cases (16,355 cases per 100,000 residents) and 322 deaths; Forsyth County with 55,089 total cases (14,410 cases per 100,000 residents) and 591 deaths; Randolph County with 23,073 total cases (16,060 cases per 100,000 residents) and 331 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,324 total cases (14,640 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,923 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,371 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 90% of the state's hospitals. That's five fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 329,660 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 309,085 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 49.19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 190,461 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,297 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 787,064.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
