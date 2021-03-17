Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,999 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 889,310. There were a total of 21,538 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,320 cases (769 cases per 10,000 residents) and 571 deaths. That's an increase of 99 cases since Tuesday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,067 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,144 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 533 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 56 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,250 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,543 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,311 total cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 14,970 cases (893 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,728 total cases (856 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,854 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,984 total cases (767 cases per 10,000 residents) and 68 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,757 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 35 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,002 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 19 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 106,073 first doses and 57,387 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.45 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 49,867 from Monday. The CDC also reported 702 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 533,057. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
