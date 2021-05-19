Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 969 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 993,547. There were a total of 18,517 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,830 cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 707 deaths. That's an increase of 47 cases since Tuesday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,018 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,435 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 34 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,705 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,414 total cases (1,086 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,699 cases (996 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,023 total cases (942 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Randolph County with 15,085 total cases (1,050 cases per 10,000 residents) and 229 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,705 total cases (847 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, seven more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,938 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 27 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 820 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's the same number as on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 190,022 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 175,319 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.95 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 19,483 from the day before. The CDC also reported 518 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 583,596. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.