Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,777 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 30,604 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,295 cases (12,714 cases per 100,000 residents) and 889 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,334 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,399 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 35 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,195 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,520 total cases (15,645 cases per 100,000 residents) and 342 deaths; Davidson County with 25,910 cases (15,459 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,071 total cases (13,621 cases per 100,000 residents) and 567 deaths; Randolph County with 21,975 total cases (15,296 cases per 100,000 residents) and 316 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,270 total cases (13,482 cases per 100,000 residents) and 195 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 82% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,191 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,194 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 44 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 317,789 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 300,338 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.61 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.02 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 127,217 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,301 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 745,274.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
