Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,765 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 965,536. There were a total of 23,536 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,271 cases (861 cases per 10,000 residents) and 677 deaths. That's an increase of 66 cases since Tuesday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,601 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,825 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 621 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 48 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,277 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,602 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,737 total cases (1,046 cases per 10,000 residents) and 264 deaths; Davidson County with 16,128 cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,123 total cases (919 cases per 10,000 residents) and 372 deaths; Randolph County with 14,817 total cases (1,031 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,371 total cases (810 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, nine more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,619 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 39 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,117 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 14 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 180,657 first doses and 153,354 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 7 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.92 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 38,201 from the day before. The CDC also reported 492 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 569,771. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
