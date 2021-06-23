Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 48 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 461 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,011,561. There were a total of 12,634 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 2.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,561 cases (904 cases per 10,000 residents) and 722 deaths. That's an increase of 48 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.