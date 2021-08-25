Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 6,130 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,172,571. There were a total of 38,033 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,435 cases (1,013.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 757 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,908 active cases of COVID-19 and 53,417 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 736 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 169 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 49,772 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,083 total cases (1,243.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 292 deaths; Davidson County with 19,473 cases (1,161.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 211 deaths; Forsyth County with 41,724 total cases (1,091.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 443 deaths; Randolph County with 16,997 total cases (1,183.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 249 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,132 total cases (1,003.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 188 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,212 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,503 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 161 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 296,910 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 275,250 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.29 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 37.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 115,901 from the day before. The CDC also reported 677 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 628,000. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.