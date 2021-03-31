Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,929 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 914,132. There were a total of 21,935 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,862 cases (798 cases per 10,000 residents) and 617 deaths. That's an increase of 102 cases since Tuesday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,524 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,597 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 570 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 47 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,257 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,502 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,846 total cases (994 cases per 10,000 residents) and 240 deaths; Davidson County with 15,345 cases (916 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,358 total cases (873 cases per 10,000 residents) and 361 deaths; Randolph County with 14,227 total cases (990 cases per 10,000 residents) and 215 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,098 total cases (780 cases per 10,000 residents) and 81 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,112 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 25 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 955 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 31 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 144,020 first doses and 76,432 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 4.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,699 from the day before. The CDC also reported 592 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 547,296. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
