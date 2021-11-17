Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,171 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 30,082 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,542 cases (12,933 cases per 100,000 residents) and 910 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,279 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,678 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 49 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,519 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,976 total cases (15,914 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,349 cases (15,721 cases per 100,000 residents) and 312 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,943 total cases (13,849 cases per 100,000 residents) and 576 deaths; Randolph County with 22,321 total cases (15,537 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,607 total cases (13,852 cases per 100,000 residents) and 213 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,514 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,049 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 12 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 323,461 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 302,731 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.79 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 47.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 150,191 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,110 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 761,426.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.