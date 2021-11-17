Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,171 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 30,082 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,542 cases (12,933 cases per 100,000 residents) and 910 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,279 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,678 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 49 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,519 county residents have recovered from the illness.