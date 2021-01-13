Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths reported in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 5,098 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. However, NCDHHS reported that they experienced a technical issue on Tuesday, preventing some laboratory data files from being processed in the N.C. COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data reported Wednesday are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time. Data reported on Thursday will be higher as it will incorporate cases that should have been entered into the system on Tuesday.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 641,073. There were a total of 28,505 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,347 cases (546 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 222 cases since Tuesday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,500 active cases of COVID-19 and 25,893 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 256 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,170 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,057 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,110 total cases (714 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 10,650 total cases (635 cases per 10,000 residents) and 99 deaths; Forsyth County with 23,776 total cases (622 cases per 10,000 residents) and 236 deaths; Randolph County with 9,479 total cases (660 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,336 total cases (586 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,745 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 107 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,951 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 11 from Monday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.52 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 199,793 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,957 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 375,124. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
