Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths reported in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 5,098 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. However, NCDHHS reported that they experienced a technical issue on Tuesday, preventing some laboratory data files from being processed in the N.C. COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data reported Wednesday are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time. Data reported on Thursday will be higher as it will incorporate cases that should have been entered into the system on Tuesday.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 641,073. There were a total of 28,505 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,347 cases (546 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 222 cases since Tuesday's report and six new deaths.