Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,273 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 451,874. There were a total of 34,110 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 12.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,878 cases (389 cases per 10,000 residents) and 282 deaths. That's an increase of 249 cases and six new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,531 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 18,301 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 268 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 196 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,034 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,500 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,846 total cases (522 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 6,896 total cases (411 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths; Forsyth County with 17,224 total cases (451 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; Randolph County with 6,804 total cases (474 cases per 10,000 residents) and 105 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,798 total cases (417 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,979 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 98 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 16th day in a row, with a record 2,811 people hospitalized statewide Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 76 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 16.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 204,748 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,766 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 300,032. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
