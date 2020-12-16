Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,273 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 451,874. There were a total of 34,110 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 12.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,878 cases (389 cases per 10,000 residents) and 282 deaths. That's an increase of 249 cases and six new deaths from the day before.