Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 60 new cases reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,137 new cases as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 188,024. There were 22,513 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 60 additional cases reported Wednesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,842 (147 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 7,790 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 166 verified deaths. That's an increase of 49 cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 637 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,537 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,601 cases (216 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,503 cases (150 cases per 10,000 residents) and 33 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,694 cases (177 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths; Randolph County had 2,618 cases (183 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,087 cases (120 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,149 state residents have died. That's 38 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 918 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's two more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.53 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 250,265 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 194,092 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 387new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
