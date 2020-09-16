Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 60 new cases reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,137 new cases as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 188,024. There were 22,513 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 60 additional cases reported Wednesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,842 (147 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.