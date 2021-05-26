Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 62 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 866 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 999,567. There were a total of 17,635 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,103 cases (895 cases per 10,000 residents) and 709 deaths. That's an increase of 62 cases since Tuesday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 848 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,833 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 30 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,274 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,627 total cases (1,099 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,808 cases (1,003 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,372 total cases (951 cases per 10,000 residents) and 380 deaths; Randolph County with 15,151 total cases (1,055 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,744 total cases (851 cases per 10,000 residents) and 113 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,031 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 27 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 695 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's four fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 193,686 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 179,642 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.17 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 20,956 from the day before. The CDC also reported 545 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 588,421.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.