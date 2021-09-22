Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 6,288 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 43,415 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 61,662 cases (11,479 cases per 100,000 residents) and 822 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,588 active cases of COVID-19 and 60,585 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 801 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 147 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,195 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,156 total cases (14,251 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Davidson County with 23,743 cases (14,166 cases per 100,000 residents) and 256 deaths; Forsyth County with 47,642 total cases (12,462 cases per 100,000 residents) and 495 deaths; Randolph County with 19,645 total cases (13,674 cases per 100,000 residents) and 277 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,698 total cases (11,755 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 93% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,941 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,400 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 fewer than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 312,328 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 292,452 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.23 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 91,205 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,334 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 675,071.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
