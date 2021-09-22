Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,156 total cases (14,251 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Davidson County with 23,743 cases (14,166 cases per 100,000 residents) and 256 deaths; Forsyth County with 47,642 total cases (12,462 cases per 100,000 residents) and 495 deaths; Randolph County with 19,645 total cases (13,674 cases per 100,000 residents) and 277 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,698 total cases (11,755 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 93% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,941 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,400 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 fewer than on Monday.