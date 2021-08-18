Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 5,256 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,131,243. There were a total of 35,514 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 13.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 52,665 cases (983.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 745 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,551 active cases of COVID-19 and 52,047 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 734 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 147 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 48,761 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,505 total cases (1,209.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,789 cases (1,121 cases per 10,000 residents) and 210 deaths; Forsyth County with 40,400 total cases (1,056.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 437 deaths; Randolph County with 16,586 total cases (1,154.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 242 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,817 total cases (968.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 186 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 102 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,952 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,930 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 102 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 293,052 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 271,530 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.14 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 36.95 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 113,993 from the day before. The CDC also reported 535 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 620,493. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
