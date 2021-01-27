Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 5,587 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 733,010. There were a total of 36,665 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 11.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,799 cases (629 cases per 10,000 residents) and 384 deaths. That's an increase of 221 cases since Tuesday's report and seven new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,109 active cases of COVID-19 and 31,010 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 355 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 201 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,180 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 25,546 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,433 total cases (792 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Davidson County with 12,503 total cases (746 cases per 10,000 residents) and 118 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,992 total cases (706 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Randolph County with 11,000 total cases (766 cases per 10,000 residents) and 170 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,081 total cases (668 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 214 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 6.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,915 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 139 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,305 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 63 from Monday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 133,913 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,891 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 419,827. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
