Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 8 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,098 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 901,262. There were a total of 23,090 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,025 cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 600 deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases since Tuesday's report and eight new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,210 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,816 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 558 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 49 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,256 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,047 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,541 total cases (976 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 15,126 cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,038 total cases (864 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 14,036 total cases (977 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,030 total cases (772 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,894 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 40 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 981 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 25 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 124,178 first doses and 64,115 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.81 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.7 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 55,902 from the day before. The CDC also reported 986 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 540,503. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
