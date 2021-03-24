Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 8 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 2,098 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 901,262. There were a total of 23,090 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,025 cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 600 deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases since Tuesday's report and eight new deaths.