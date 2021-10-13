Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,239 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 31,436 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,140 cases (12,313 cases per 100,000 residents) and 854 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,742 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,182 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 100 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 61,596 county residents have recovered from the illness.