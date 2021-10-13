Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,239 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 31,436 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,140 cases (12,313 cases per 100,000 residents) and 854 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,742 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,182 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 100 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 61,596 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,792 total cases (15,216 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; Davidson County with 25,245 cases (15,062 cases per 100,000 residents) and 292 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,506 total cases (13,211 cases per 100,000 residents) and 537 deaths; Randolph County with 21,166 total cases (14,733 cases per 100,000 residents) and 301 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,597 total cases (12,743 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,330 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,277 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 41 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, 313,720 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 294,916 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.36 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 52,327 from the day before. The CDC also reported 527 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 714,243.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
