Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,167 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 829,507. There were a total of 24,219 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,532 cases (717 cases per 10,000 residents) and 526 deaths. That's an increase of 129 cases since Tuesday's report and nine new deaths.