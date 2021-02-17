Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 3,167 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 829,507. There were a total of 24,219 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,532 cases (717 cases per 10,000 residents) and 526 deaths. That's an increase of 129 cases since Tuesday's report and nine new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,958 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,718 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 488 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 126 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,225 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 33,271 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,128 total cases (893 cases per 10,000 residents) and 212 deaths; Davidson County with 14,227 total cases (849 cases per 10,000 residents) and 148 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,744 total cases (804 cases per 10,000 residents) and 323 deaths; Randolph County with 12,671 total cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,620 total cases (727 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, according to Cone's online tracker, seven more than Tuesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next six months.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,670 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 108 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,954 people were hospitalized Tuesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That represents an decrease of four from Monday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.54 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 56,384 from Monday. The CDC also reported 1,217 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 485,070. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
