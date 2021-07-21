Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Cases, hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests on the rise

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 1,434 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,028,131. There were a total of 14,382 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Wednesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,147 cases (915 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 66 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 423 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,198 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,295 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,063 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Wednesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,221 total cases (1,134 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,138 cases (1,022 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,327 total cases (976 cases per 10,000 residents) and 428 deaths; Randolph County with 15,486 total cases (1,078 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,201 total cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 681% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,550 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 15 more than Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 694 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 22 more than on Monday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 267,202 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 253,486 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.58 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.98 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 34,830 from the day before. The CDC also reported 212 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 606,991. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.